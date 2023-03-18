“Both teams bowl in the first and the second half” - Sachin Tendulkar’s unique suggestion to make ODI format interesting 

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar reckons that the ODI format in its current version has become boring. He suggested a tweak wherein both teams bowl in the first and second half of a one-day match.

The ever-growing popularity of the T20 format, coupled with the crammed cricketing schedule, has raised concerns over the survival of ODI cricket. Many experts and former cricketers reckon that the format could die a natural death.

While agreeing that one-day cricket faces a massive challenge of staying relevant in current times, Tendulkar gave some creative input to make the format interesting. While speaking at the India Today conclave, he said:

"It's getting monotonous, without a doubt. The current format, which has been there for a while now is two new balls (per innings). When you have two new balls, you have kind of eliminated reverse swing. Even though, we are in the 40th over of the game, it's just the 20th over of that ball. And the ball only starts reversing around the 30th over."

"That element (reverse swing) is missing today because of two new balls." Tendulkar added, "The current format, I feel, is heavy on bowlers. Right now, the game is becoming too predictable. From the 15th to the 40th over its losing its momentum. It's getting boring."

Suggesting a modification to the format, he added that teams can switch between batting and bowling after every 25 overs. The 49-year-old explained:

"So, both teams bowl in the first and the second half. Commercially too it more viable as there will be three innings breaks instead of two."

India are currently taking on Australia in a three-match one-day series at home. The 2023 ODI World Cup will also be played in India.

“It should not be about how many days it lasts” - Tendulkar reckons Tests should be engaging

During the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia, three Tests ended inside three days.

There was heavy backlash over the same. The pitch for the fourth Test of the series in Ahmedabad was a batting paradise, which produced a bland draw. Chipping in on the pitch debate, Tendulkar observed:

"We need to understand one thing that Test cricket should be engaging and it should not be about how many days it lasts, five days or whatever. We (cricketers) are meant to play on different surfaces; be it a bouncy track, a fast track, slow track, turning track, swinging conditions, seaming conditions with different balls."

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 to confirm their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final.

