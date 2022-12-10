Bowlers bundle Bangladesh out for 182 after Ishan Kishan 210 as India register consolation 227-run win in 3rd ODI

Team India avoided an embarrassing whitewash in the ODI series against Bangladesh, hammering them by 227 runs in the third and final match in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. The win was their third-biggest by margin of runs in men's ODIs.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue put up an imposing 409/8 on the board as Ishan Kishan smashed a brutal 210 in 131 balls while Virat Kohli contributed 113 in 91 deliveries.

All the Indian bowlers then chipped in as Bangladesh were bundled out for 182 in 34 overs, unable to handle the pressure of a massive score. Shardul Thakur claimed 3/30, while Axar Patel and Umran Malik chipped in with two wickets each.

Chasing an improbable 410 for victory, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Axar struck with his first ball in the fifth over, having Anamul Haque (8) caught at long-off. Skipper Litton Das looked good for his 29, but he perished in his endeavor to keep up with the run rate, chipping Mohammed Siraj to mid-off.

Left-arm spinner Axar had his second when Mushfiqur Rahim (7) missed his sweep stroke and was cleaned up. Yasir Ali and Shakib Al Hasan briefly offered some resistance. However, Umran broke the stand, trapping Ali (25) leg before with a full delivery that angled it.

Shakib’s defiant knock also ended on 43 when he chopped a well-directed length ball from Kuldeep Yadav back onto his stumps. Shakib’s dismissal saw Bangladesh lose half their side for 124.

There were no heroics from Mahmudullah (20) this time. He was trapped plumb in front of the stumps by Washington Sundar as he missed his attempted flick. Bangladesh were seven down when Afif Hossain (8) lofted Thakur straight into the hands of deep point.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz pulled off a couple of heroic feats for Bangladesh in the previous ODIs. But the task at hand was too much for him as well. He was dismissed for the first time in the series, chipping Thakur to extra cover with only three runs against his name.

Thakur also trapped Ebadot Hossain lbw for a duck. The winning moment came when the fiery Umran knocked over Mustafizur Rahman (13) with a full and straight delivery.

Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli hammer Bangladesh bowlers

Kishan slammed the fastest one-day double hundred in men’s cricket while Kohli scored his first ODI ton since August 2019 as India put up a 400-plus score after being asked to bat first. The Men in Blue lost Shikhar Dhawan (3) cheaply again, as he was trapped lbw by Mehidy. However, Kishan and Kohli added 290 for the second wicket to put India firmly in control.

Kishan brought up his double century off 126 balls, going past Chris Gayle’s record (138 balls) for the fastest 200 in men’s ODI cricket. He clobbered 24 fours and 10 sixes in his 210, thus becoming the fourth Indian batter to register a one-day double hundred. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma are the only Indian batters to have achieved the feat before Kishan.

The Kishan-Kohli stand demoralized Bangladesh. However, the hosts had a great chance to dismiss Kohli early in his innings. In the seventh over, the former India captain chipped a ball towards short midwicket off Mehidy’s bowling, but Bangladesh skipper Litton Das could not latch on to a simple chance. It was a boundary-hitting exhibition after that as Kishan took charge, while Kohli joined in after patiently reaching his fifty.

While Kishan was the standout performer in the Men in Blue’s innings, Kohli also reached three figures in some style, clipping Hossain for a six over short fine leg. His knock eventually ended when he failed to time a lofted stroke of Shakib. Kohli’s innings featured 11 fours and two sixes.

Shreyas Iyer (3) and skipper KL Rahul (8) were dismissed for single-figure scores, but impressive cameos from Sundar (37 off 27) and Axar (20 off 17) took Team India past the 400-run mark. The bowlers then completed the formalities.

Get India vs Bangladesh Live Score for 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all updates on IND vs BAN.

