"Bowling of Pakistan is not the bowling of New Zealand" - Aaqib Javed on India's high-scoring ODI series against Kiwis

Former Pakistan paceman Aaqib Javed has taken a shot at India's batting following a high-scoring ODI series against New Zealand. The former national team coach reasoned that the Kiwi bowlers aren't as good as Pakistan's, which is why the Indian batters were able to score freely.

The ODI series in India witnessed two high scores, with the hosts scoring 349 and 385 in the first and third games, respectively. While the Kiwis lost only by 12 runs in the first, the margin was 90 in the third.

The Men in Blue also skittled the tourists out for 108 and won by eight wickets in the second ODI.

Aaqib Javed reckons that Pakistan have always given India a tough time and doesn't see the Men in Green struggling in this year's 50-over World Cup in India. As quoted by Geo News, he said:

"Pakistan has always given India a tough time. When the Pakistan team goes to India for the World Cup, it will not face any problem in playing on the pitches there.

"Although, recently India scored a lot of runs against New Zealand in the ODI series. But the bowling of Pakistan is not the bowling of New Zealand, so the Indian batsmen scored four hundred runs."

New Zealand won the ODI series in Pakistan 2-1 before their limited-overs tour of India. The Kiwis lost the opening game against Babar Azam and Co. before bouncing back to win the next two and claim the series.

"Pakistan cricket team is better in ODI cricket as it has an advantage due to bowling" - Aaqib Javed

Shaheen Shah Afridi is the leader of Pakistan's pace attack (Credits: Getty)

Aaqib Javed further claimed that the trio of Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah are unstoppable. He believes India will struggle if Pakistan put up a big score. Javed added:

"Pakistan cricket team is better in ODI cricket as it has an advantage due to bowling. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are fully fit, so it will benefit the team. Pakistan has Shadab Khan along with Mohammad Nawaz in India, so there will be no need for fast bowling all-rounder.

"If Pakistan scores 300 runs, then it will be very difficult for the other team to chase it down."

Pakistan's only victory against India in 50-over and T20 World Cups combined came in 2021. Babar Azam and Co. emerged victorious by 10 wickets in a one-sided T20 World Cup encounter on that occasion.

