"Bowls the same type of balls" - Virat Kohli's childhood coach on Axar Patel's performance on Day 1 of 1st India vs Australia Test

Rajkumar Sharma believes that bowling the same type of deliveries was the main reason why Indian spinner Axar Patel remained wicketless on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia on Thursday, February 9.

During a discussion on India News Sports, Sharma mentioned that Axar often bowls quick deliveries in order to contain the flow of runs. He also noted that the spinner becomes very effective once the pitch deteriorates a bit in the latter stages of a Test match.

"Axar Patel bowls the same type of balls," he said. "He tries to contain the batters and bowls quick deliveries. It becomes very tough to bat against him when the wicket deteriorates. While there was something for the spinners on this track, it wasn't a square turner."

Sharma pointed out that Ravindra Jadeja, on the other hand, uses a lot of variations. He also highlighted that the left-arm spinner mixed up his line and lengths well, while also changing his pace from time to time.

"It was wonderful to see Ravindra Jadeja back with a bang," he added. "He was on point in terms of his accuracy and mixed it up nicely. He varied his spell well, which was very important.

"The oddball that came into the right-handers troubled Australia a lot. He got Steve Smith out by doing the same. He tried to play for the turn but the ball went in straight. This is Jadeja's class. He bowled a bit slow this time, compared to his usual style."

Jadeja made a fantastic return to Test cricket after a long-injury haul. The talismanic all-rounder was the pick of the Indian bowlers on Day 1, picking up a stunning fifer to help his side bundle out Australia for 177.

"Ravichandran Ashwin showed us why the Australians were so worried about facing him" - Rajkumar Sharma

Rajkumar Sharma further stated that senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again did an exceptional job with the ball for Team India.

He remarked that the seasoned campaigner was in the minds of the Australian batters even before the start of the series. Sharma claimed that Ashwin often becomes unplayable in Indian conditions.

"It is a very big achievement to become the second-fastest bowler to pick up 450 wickets," the 57-year-old added. "I would like to congratulate him on this wonderful feat. He is unplayable in these subcontinental conditions. He is an experienced campaigner. Ashwin showed us why the Australians were so worried about facing him."

Ashwin picked up three wickets in Australia's first innings. He dismissed Alex Carey to become the second-fastest bowler to scalp 450 wickets in Tests. He achieved the feat in his 89th Test and is only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who reached the milestone in 80 Tests.

