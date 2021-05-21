Ireland pacer Boyd Rankin retires from all forms of crickets, cites wins at the World Cup as his biggest achievements

Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin has announced his retirement from international and provincial cricket. The 36-year-old cited Ireland's wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh at the 2007 World Cup, along with the victory over England at the 2011 World Cup as significant achievements in his career.

Boyd Rankin also went on to play for England in an Ashes Test in 2014 and is one of 15 players to have represented both nations at the international level. The 36-year-old also picked up Ireland's first Test wicket in 2018 against Pakistan.

"My best memories and achievements that stick out for me would be the World Cup wins - in 2007 World Cup beating Pakistan and Bangladesh to put Irish cricket on the world map, and the 2011 win against England," Rankin said as quoted by Cricket Ireland.

"Being part of the team to play Ireland’s first men’s Test match was a special moment, as well as taking Ireland’s first Test wicket," added Rankin.

📡: RANKIN RETIRES@boydrankin has announced his retirement from international and inter-provincial cricket after today’s match.



➡️ Read Boyd’s thoughts here: https://t.co/ZDLBtyTfwR#ThankYouBoyd ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/fEYzOkSCS8 — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) May 21, 2021

The fast bowler picked up 169 wickets in international cricket across the three formats of the game. Rankin is remembered for his stint at the 2007 50-over World Cup, where he claimed 12 wickets at an average of 27. He also helped his side to move to the 'Super 8' in their first-ever international tournament.

To pull on the Irish jersey is something I will never forget: Boyd Rankin

Boyd Rankin, that is sensational!



Ireland's 6 ft 8 seamer channeled his inner @JofraArcher with an outstanding catch off his own bowling against Jersey earlier today.



It was his 50th wicket in T20I cricket. pic.twitter.com/0BDZzjnXLA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 25, 2019

Despite playing for England across all formats, Boyd Rankin stated that donning the Irish jersey for many years gave him was a special feeling which he will never forget.

"To retire from international cricket is always a tough call, but I feel now is the right time to step away. I have put my heart and soul into playing cricket professionally since 2003 and have loved every minute of it," said Rankin.

"I never dreamt I would play for Ireland as much as I did and to travel the world playing in numerous World Cups. To pull on the Irish jersey is something I will never forget," said the Derry-born bowler.

Boyd Rankin also had a successful stint in the English County Championship while playing for Warwickshire for close to 11 years. The bowler's last appearance for Ireland came in a T20I game against Afghanistan in 2020.