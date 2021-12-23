Bangladesh Premier League 2022 to commence from January 21

The 8th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to commence on January 21, 2022, with the final slated to be held on February 18. The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

According to a report on Cricbuzz, a total of six teams from Barishal, Chattogram, Cumilla, Dhaka, Khulna, and Sylhet will participate in the BPL T20 2022. Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet are the three venues that will host the competition. The BPL T20 2022 will be played in a double Round Robin format, followed by three playoff games and a final.

The report further states that each team must have a minimum of 10 Bangladeshi players, but the number cannot exceed 14. Only one of the local players can be directly signed before the Player Draft, which is set to be held on December 27. The Player Draft for BPL 2022 will take place at Radisson Blu Water Garden in Dhaka.

While the team that wins the tournament will receive a reward of BDT 1 crore, the runners-up will be rewarded BDT 50 lacs. With a few Bangladeshi players set to be on a break post their tour of New Zealand, they might end up missing a couple of BPL games.

However, the report states that due compensation will be given to the franchises in that case, according to BPL governing council secretary Ismail Haider Mallick.

Bangladesh to tour New Zealand for two tests starting January 1

The Bangladesh Men's cricket team is currently in New Zealand, preparing for a two-match test series beginning New Year's Day, 2022. The two games are part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle 2021-23.

Bangladesh are set to play New Zealand in a two-test series beginning January 1, 2022.

The Bangladeshi team's preparations received a major jolt owing to spin bowling coach Rangana Herath testing positive for COVID-19. This led to the entire team being sent into a three-day quarantine period, disrupting their preparations.

Bangladesh is set to play two practice games ahead of the two-test series. The first test will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui while the second test will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

