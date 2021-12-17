Rangana Herath tests positive for COVID-19; entire Bangladesh squad sent into three-day quarantine

Bangladesh's spin bowling coach Rangana Herath has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's tour of New Zealand. Herath, who picked up 433 test wickets for Sri Lanka, returned a positive test on Wednesday according to a report on ESPNCricinfo.

According to the report, Rangana Herath is experiencing mild symptoms as a result of testing positive for COVID-19. However, eight other players from the Bangladesh team were also put into isolation with another person from their flight to Christchurch having tested positive.

The remainder of the squad started training in Lincoln on Thursday. However, given that they were in close proximity to Rangana Herath on their flight, the rest of the squad has also been advised to have a three-day room quarantine. This was mandated by New Zealand health authorities, with the players initially part of a managed isolation protocol.

"We're maintaining the existing protocol" - BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury after Rangana Herath tests positive

Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told Dhaka-based The Daily Star, the team was following the existing protocols after Rangana Herath tested positive. Chowdhury said on Thursday:

"We're maintaining the existing protocols. We will get a clear picture tomorrow (December 17) as they have taken a few samples today and the results are due. Since the players are isolated, hopefully, no other complications will arise. This is part of the new reality."

Another set of tests were conducted on Thursday with the entire Bangladeshi contingent excluding Rangana Herath returning negative tests. However, the team cannot resume training until the three-day quarantine is completed.

Bangladesh are set to take on New Zealand in a two-test series part of the WTC cycle 2021-23, beginning New Year's Day in 2022. The first Test will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui while the second Test will be played at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

Bangladesh head into the series on the back of a 2-0 series loss to Pakistan at home. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has withdrawn from the series against New Zealand due to personal reasons, further depleting the visitors' squad.

New Zealand, on the other hand, last played a two-Test series in India, losing the rubber 1-0 to the hosts. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel created history in the 2nd test in Mumbai, becoming just the third player in history to scalp all ten wickets in an innings.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two warm-up games in preparation for the two-match Test series.

