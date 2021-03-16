Ishan Kishan has to open with Rohit Sharma: Brad Hogg

Given the demands of the modern-day game, Brad Hogg opined that Ishan Kishan should continue opening for Team India. Ahead of the 3rd T20I between India and England, the former Australian cricketer wrote on Twitter that Kishan should be paired with Rohit Sharma at the top of the innings.

"Ishan Kishan has to open with Rohit. The game has changed and you need that aggressive opener at the top," Brad Hogg wrote in his tweet.

Brad Hogg's tweet comes on the back of a man-of-the-match-winning half-century from debutant Kishan in the second T20I between India and England at Ahmedabad.

A massive selection dilemma

Will Ishan Kishan open with Rohit Sharma at KL Rahul's expense?

If Team India is to go ahead with Ishan Kishan at the top, it would mean that KL Rahul is sidelined, given the intense competition for places in the middle-order.

KL Rahul has been one of India's most consistent performers in the shortest format of the game in the last two years. In his last 20 T20I matches, Rahul has scored 664 runs at an average of 39.

Thus, despite his failures in the last two games, it isn't easy to leave him out and therefore, the Indian team management would be in a massive selection dilemma ahead of the 3rd T20I.

Ishan Kishan's dream debut for Team India

Ishan Kishan got the opportunity to play for Team India in the 2nd T20I against England. The 22-year-old received his cap from skipper Virat Kohli, and made sure it was a debut to remember.

The Patna-born showed absolutely no nerves on the big stage, hammering the England bowlers from the word go. Ishan Kishan smashed 5 fours and 4 sixes, including a couple of consecutive sixes that took him past fifty. Adil Rashid eventually dismissed the left-hander on 56.

The youngster became the fourth player to register a half-century on T20I debut for Team India. Ajinkya Rahane, Robin Uthappa and Rohit Sharma are the other three players who achieved this feat earlier.

His knock, combined with Virat Kohli's unbeaten 73, saw India chased the target of 165 runs down in only 17.5 overs with 7 wickets remaining. The win saw India level the series 1-1.

India and England are all set to face each other again in the 3rd T20I on March 16.