2021 T20 World Cup: "Warner has to get in form" - Brad Hogg outlines the importance of Australia's top-order

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg believes the top-order needs to fire if Australia want to progress into the knockout stages of the competition. The usually reliant pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner are struggling for form at the moment, especially the latter.

Skipper Finch is coming off a knee injury and prior to the New Zealand warm-up game, he last played in the Caribbean in July this year. David Warner, on the other hand, had a forgettable year after. He lost his playing-XI spot and the captaincy role he had with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was only able to score a solitary run across both warm-up games as well.

Hogg noted that if the top order does not fire, the unstable Australian middle order will be under pressure right away. While enlisting key players from the Aussie squad on Deep Dasgupta's YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"For me, the key players would be Warner and Finch at the top. Warner has to get in form because if you don't get a good start at the top of the order, if the openers don't do the job, you're on the back foot straightaway. Maxwell at No.4 is an important component. Josh Inglis should come in at No.6, he has got 360 arc shots and could prove to be a difference in the batting unit. Mitchell Starc is the key with the ball. He has to pick up wickets with the new ball and in the death as well."

Australia will begin their quest for their maiden T20 World Cup title against South Africa on October 23 (Saturday) in Abu Dhabi.

Stoinis' fitness is one major concern: Hogg

Hogg admitted that Marcus Stoinis' fitness is a huge concern. The all-rounder suffered an injury early into the UAE leg of the 2021 IPL. He returned back into the Delhi Capitals line-up for the Qualifier 2 clash against KKR in Sharjah. Hogg added:

"Any player's fitness is a concern for the team and Stoinis' fitness is one major concern. If he can't bowl, it is going to put a huge hole in this Australian team. I think the other big concern is who is going to bat at No.3 Steve Smith or Mitchell Marsh."

Steve Smith has shown great adaptability on the UAE's slow surfaces. Mitchell Marsh, on the other hand, has also performed well on slow wickets and made full use of the opportunity he availed with a promotion to No.3.

