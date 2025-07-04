"Braindead bowling" - Fans slam Team India's bowlers after Harry Brook and Jamie Smith dominate Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test 

Team India let go of control of the second Test against England on Day 3 as both Harry Brook and Jamie Smith slammed centuries, helping the team recover from 84-5 in the first innings. The pacers had kick-started proceedings on an ideal note as Joe Root and Ben Stokes perished early in the first session at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

However, what followed was a tame display of bowling. The Men in Blue struggled to make an impact without their spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, while skipper Shubman Gill frantically switched the bowlers in the hope of a breakthrough. Ideal batting conditions and an older ball meant that Jamie Smith could counter-attack with ease, shifting the entire momentum in the hosts' favor.

Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep lost their spark after the first spell, while Prasidh Krishna's struggles in England continued. The latter conceded 23 runs off an over against Jamie Smith, and continued to concede at an economy of close to six runs per over.

The spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, also could not get into the game as England continued their relentless attack. Off their combined 18 overs, they have conceded 96 runs without a wicket in return.

Fans were left fuming after England were let off the hook due to some poor bowling by India. Have a look at some of the reactions right here:

"Stop bowling garbage as if you're a gully level bowler," one fan posted.

"Why are India bowling so negative with a near 300 lead?" another fan wrote.

"Indian bowling attack lacks the teeth to break partnerships," one tweet read.

Team India bowlers continue to toil for a breakthrough as Brook-Smith partnership inches closer to 250-mark

England continue to cruise in the second session as well, as the bowlers are yet to test the well-settled pair of Harry Brook and Jamie Smith. Gill even tossed the ball to Nitish Kumar Reddy for a brief spell to mix things up, but barring an outside edge of the first ball, he could not test the duo much.

At the time of writing, England are well-placed at 329-5 in the 68th over midway through the second session, while they trail by 258 runs.

