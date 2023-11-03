Breaking: ED questions BookMyShow officials for three hours in Kolkata over World Cup tickets scam  

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has come to the fore over the alleged black marketing scam of World Cup match tickets in Kolkata. Eden Gardens is one of the 10 designated venues to host matches of the 13th edition of the ICC Men's World Cup.

The venue has staged two matches so far - Netherlands vs Bangladesh and Bangladesh vs Pakistan. It will further host three more fixtures, including the top-of-the-table clash between India and South Africa on November 5.

The Kolkata Police received a complaint at Maidan Police Station from a fan regarding black market sales of tickets. The fan alleged that the officials of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) along with official ticketing partner BookMyShow allowed a spare amount of tickets available for the black marketers for the IND vs SA game.

The Kolkata Police filed a case based on the complaint and started its investigation. CAB officials were summoned on Thursday, November 2.

In the latest development of the matter, the ED on Friday interrogated a couple of BookMyShow officials at the Maidan Police Station in the West Bengal capital. As reported by Sportskeeda, the BMS officials were questioned for three hours constantly.

At what rates do black marketers sell World Cup tickets?

According to an Indian Express report, a 24-year-old man named Gunjan Chatterjee was caught selling the tickets for the India-South Africa match to the general public for more than four times the rate than the actual price.

Tickets worth Rs 900 were being sold at Rs 4000. The Kolkata Police took away 16 tickets from Gunjan's hands. Another resident named Ankit Agarwal of Air New Alipore sold each ticket worth Rs 2,500 at an exorbitant price of Rs 11,000. The police recovered two tickets from him.

Eden Gardens will also host the second semi-final of the World Cup on November 16.