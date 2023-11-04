BREAKING: Kolkata sleuths release BookMyShow officials after 8-hour questioning in 2023 World Cup tickets scam

As the price of tickets for Sunday’s India versus South Africa match is increasing by the day, Kolkata Police is stepping on the gas in a bid to curb the black market.

Two days after the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and BookMyShow (BMS) were sent summons, the Detective Department on Friday quizzed some suspects for about eight hours at Maidan Police Station.

While CAB and its president Snehasish Ganguly had already clarified their noninvolvement to Kolkata Police, two BMS officials along with some unidentified suspects were grilled from afternoon till late in the night.

The ticket-booking portal representatives arrived at 2 pm, followed shortly by DCP South Priyabrata Roy. He left the building after about an hour. But the buzz reached fever pitch as Kolkata Police’s Detective Department rocked up with a videography team at 4:45 pm. Roy was back again at 7:20 pm, this time with more 5-6 suspects, whose exact roles couldn't be confirmed. Media waiting outside was not allowed to capture the fresh faces.

DCP South exited around 8:30 pm. But there wasn’t any movement among the DD sleuths, thus loudening the anticipation for a potential arrest. Sportskeeda understands the suspects were made to record their respective statements to help the police join the dots. There was, however, no detainment as both the hunter and the hunted ended proceedings a little after 10 pm.

The number of people and tickets in custody is yet to be ascertained as well.

‘CAB’ man arrested for selling tickets in black

In another development, a man allegedly associated with CAB has been arrested at Entally Police Station for selling tickets on the black market. President Snehasish Ganguly, though, has rubbished all claims of the person's link to the state association.

At a time when even the who’s who of the city is struggling to get hold of a ticket, carpetbaggers in and around Maidan are ready to burn a hole in the pocket selling tickets at ridiculously inflamed rates. In between irked CAB members accosting the Eden Gardens security personnel, a group of 50 Congress loyalists staged a protest in front of the clubhouse against unavailable tickets.

As per sources, 85 high-end seats are still available and they might go on air sometime today.