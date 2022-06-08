"I have enjoyed the positivity" - James Anderson on playing under new coach Brendon McCullum

Ace England seamer James Anderson has lauded Brendon McCullum's positivity as a coach, saying it has been like a breath of fresh energy. Anderson recalled how McCullum motivated them after the first day of play in the Lord's Test against New Zealand when they lost too many wickets.

England made a brilliant start to their new era and home summer, beating the Kiwis by five wickets at Lord's. Although the hosts had it far from easy, they kept fighting back and eventually turned the tables around.

It was their first Test win since August 2021 and gave them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Speaking to the BBC's Tailenders Podcast, Anderson stated that any previous England team would've been down about it; however, McCullum concentrated on the positives from the day.

James Anderson stated:

"That first day when we lost wickets, in years gone by we'd be too down about that and got worried and stressed. But the message from the coach and captain was that we'd bowled brilliantly, fielded brilliantly, started great with the bat but in Test cricket, you do have ups and downs."

He added:

"There are times where the opposition does fight back so let's just park it and come back tomorrow and try as best we can."

The veteran pacer felt a good vibe from it with optimism every step of the way. James Anderson stated:

"There's been a good vibe. I have enjoyed the positivity. We could have been 'oh they've got a big partnership going, two guys nearing a hundred' and you could feel down about it. But when the coach sends you home by saying he's excited, you go to bed in a completely different mindset."

It's worth noting that Ben Stokes & Co. failed to take a significant lead despite bowling out the Kiwis for 132. They crumbled to 116/7 by the end of day one and were eventually bowled out for 141.

Nevertheless, the home side left themselves with 277 runs to chase with three days to spare. Joe Root scored an unbeaten century to take the team over the line.

James Anderson took six wickets in the game on his return

James Anderson had a remarkable return to the Test side. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Anderson proved why leaving him out of the West Indies tour was a mistake and made an impact straightway on return.

The Lancashire seamer picked up four wickets in the first innings and added two more to his tally in the second, getting rid of Will Young twice.

Nevertheless, Joe Root's unbeaten 115 was arguably a special knock and earned him the player of the match award. The right-handed batter's elegant knock propelled him past 10000 runs in Tests and became the second England batter to achieve it.

England will hope to keep the momentum going in the second Test at Nottingham, starting June 10.

