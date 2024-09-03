Brendon McCullum named England's white-ball head coach 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed Brendon McCullum as the white-ball head coach of the men's team on Tuesday, September 3. McCullum, who has been England's Test head coach since May 2022, will now take over the reigns in all three formats from 2025 to 2027.

His first stint as England's white-ball coach will begin with the India tour in January 2025. Marcus Trescothick will serve as interim head coach of the England white-ball unit until the end of 2024 for the upcoming Australia series and tour of the West Indies.

England's managing director Rob Key said on McCullum's appointment as quoted by the ECB:

"I'm delighted that Brendon has chosen to do both roles now with England. I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket. Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way."

He added:

"For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment; fortunately, these are easing starting from January. The timing of the schedule (from January) will allow him to dedicate the necessary focus to both roles, and we're confident this restructure will bring out the best in our players and coaching staff."

England restructured their strategies around a split-coaching model with Matthew Mott overseeing the white-ball sides since mid-2022. While the side won the 2022 T20 World Cup during his tenure, they endured poor results in the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups, leading to his parting ways.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I'm excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides" - Brendon McCullum

England & Sri Lanka Net Sessions - Source: Getty

Brendon McCullum was delighted with his appointment as England's white-ball coach and looked forward to working with skipper Jos Buttler.

The 42-year-old also had his contract extended until the end of 2027, meaning he will oversee the ODI World Cup at the end of that year and the home Ashes earlier in the same year.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I'm excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I'm ready to embrace, and I'm eager to work closely with Jos [Buttler] and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place. Rob Key's vision for the future of English cricket is something that really resonated with me," said McCullum as quoted by the ECB.

"I'm energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities. "The talent within English cricket is immense, and I'm looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats," he added.

England have enjoyed tremendous success under McCullum in Test cricket, losing only the lone series in India earlier this year.

They have dominated the home Tests over the past two months, whitewashing the West Indies 3-0 and leading in the ongoing Sri Lankan series 2-0.

