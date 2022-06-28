"All good things must come to an end" - Brendon McCullum reacts to reports of Eoin Morgan's retirement 

Several reports in English media suggest that England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket soon. Reacting to the same, Brendon McCullum stated that the left-hander has done a tremendous job in the leadership position.

McCullum, who is the current head coach of England's Test team, has worked very closely with Morgan in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Speaking on Sky Sports, he pointed out that the southpaw has been one of the most influential captains in international cricket.

He also highlighted how the Irishman transformed England cricket during his captaincy stint. McCullum suggested that Morgan had a big role to play in the success of players like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow as they thrived under his leadership.

McCullum stated:

"Eoin Morgan is is going to go down as one of the most influential figures in world cricket for the approach he's undertaken since taking over the England captaincy and what he did with the side. He changed the entire attitude and style of cricket that they played."

He added:

"To have won the World Cup and to have taken those guys into a journey. Guys like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are absolute superstars in world cricket right now.

"All good things must come to an end and there'll be a time when him and I will sit down and enjoy a nice bowl of red and reflect on what's been quite a remarkable career for him."

Eoin Morgan was last seen in action during the team's three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. While the 2019 World Cup winning captain was dismissed for a duck in the first two games, he missed the final fixture due to a groin injury.

"It isn't going to be as rosy as it is at the moment" - Brendon McCullum on his coaching stint with England's Test team

The Ben Stokes-led England side secured a brilliant 3-0 Test series win at home against New Zealand on Monday. McCullum explained that while his stint has started off positively, there are bound to be challenging periods in the future.

The former cricketer led New Zealand to several monumental series victories and helped them get out of a lean patch in 2014. He opined that England were in a similar position and were in desperate need of a change before he stepped in.

McCullum added:

"The thing that was appealing to me when this job came up was that England were in a situation where they were thirsty for change. There are some similarities with the New Zealand team (of 2014) and the project here with England. It has started well but it isn't going to be as rosy as what it currently is at the moment."

England do not have a lot of time to celebrate their series win over New Zealand as they are set to take on India in the rescheduled fifth Test from July 1. The much-awaited match will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

