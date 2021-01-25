“Brian Lara hugged me and screamed, ‘we won’!” – Sunil Gavaskar

On returning to India after his commentary stint in Australia, an elated Sunil Gavaskar recalled the Channel 7 farewell party after the India-Australia Test series where Brian Lara hugged him and joined him in the celebrations of India’s victory.

In what is being called one of the greatest Test series of all-time, a depleted India did the unthinkable by trumping hosts Australia 2-1.

“At the Channel 7 farewell party on the last day, I walked around the room with my glass raised, and every Australian there cheered. Then Brian Charles Lara (fellow commentator during the series) came, hugged me and screamed, ‘We won, we won’. What a series!

“Will Cherish these memories for whatever is left of my life. I am still over the moon and still in orbit!” Sunil Gavaskar told Times of India after his return from Australia on Sunday.

Sunil Gavaskar continued making news in Australia

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India retained for the third consecutive time after regaining it in 2017, is named after cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Allan Border.

The series saw both the cricket legends commentating. Sunil Gavaskar also commentated alongside the Australian greats like Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh.

From calling out the double standards in Indian cricket to lashing out Tim Paine’s captaincy to criticising Rohit Sharma’s approach, Sunil Gavaskar continued making headlines in Australia with his outright comments.

India were bowled out for a record low 36 in the Adelaide Test. Not only India faced a humiliating defeat, but they also kept losing their key players throughout the tour.

India won in Melbourne, put up a brave show in their draw at Sydney before going on to breach Australia’s fort at Brisbane as they became the first team in 32 years to beat Australia at the Gabba.