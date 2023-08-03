Brian Lara Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the 1st IND vs WI 2023 T20I?

The first T20I between India and the West Indies will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday. Both teams will be aiming to win the match and take an early lead in the five-match series.

This will be India's 200th T20I match in history and they will look to celebrate it with a win. Out of the 199 games, the Men in Blue have faced off 25 times against the West Indies, winning 17 of those and losing seven. Moreover, they haven't lost the last five bilateral T20I series against the Windies.

West Indies have plenty of quality players on their roster and will look to start afresh after their poor outing in the ICC T20 World Cup last year in Australia. They will look to draw confidence from their series win against South Africa earlier this year.

India also have a young squad at their disposal as they look to build a new squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup with all-rounder Hardik Pandya at the helm. The visitors have named a few debutants on the back of their strong performances in the IPL. They will look to make an impression if an opportunity comes their way.

Trinidad weather forecast: Brian Lara Stadium weather report - Rain predicted

Rain have played a significant role so far in the series between India and the West Indies. According to AccuWeather, there is a 50 percent chance of rain in Trinidad on match day. Furthermore, there is a probability of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The temperature will hover between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be around 42-44 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.

Hence, it would be extremely hot and humid and the players will have a drink a lot of fluids to keep them hydrated.