"Bring back Ajinkya Rahane" - Twitterati slams Virat Kohli's captaincy

Virat Kohli has now lost his fourth Test on the trot as captain, following a huge 227-run drubbing at the hands of England in Chennai. The 32-year-old battled hard in the second innings with a valiant 72, but ran out of partners as Team India failed to save the first Test.
Virat Kohli made many questionable decisions in the Chennai Test, such as leaving out wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and playing three finger-spinners on a track that offered little turn for the first two days. His field placements and bowling changes also raised a few eyebrows.
Fans on Twitter demand Ajinkya Rahane to replace Virat Kohli as Test captain
Team India scripted a memorable 2-1 series win in Australia against all odds. To lose a Test at home right after such an emphatic series win Down Under was disappointing for many fans.
The defeat has yet again sparked the ongoing debate about whether Ajinkya Rahane should be handed over the Test captaincy. Rahane led the side brilliantly in the absence of Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave, in Australia.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their opinion on Virat Kohli's poor record as captain of late. Here is what they had to say:
As things stand, Team India have slipped down to fourth place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table. England, on the other hand, have reached the summit after their sixth away win on the bounce.
While there will be celebrations in the England camp, Virat Kohli and the Indian team management will have their task cut out, with the second Test starting on Saturday.
The hosts now have to win two out of the remaining three Tests in the series and avoid defeat to qualify for the WTC final.Published 09 Feb 2021, 14:43 IST