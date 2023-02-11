"Bring Rahane as substitute in slips"- Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli drops another catch in IND vs AUS 1st Test

Virat Kohli has had a tough time fielding for India in the slip cordon in the ongoing Test against Australia at the VCA Stadium. He put down a catch in the first innings and dropped another in the second innings.
Ravichandran Ashwin started the second innings with Usman Khawaja's wicket in his first over. Kohli made no mistake in taking the catch. Ashwin got the outside edge of David Warner's bat soon after, but Kohli spilled the chance.
Fans were not happy with Kohli's slip fielding. Some feel India should try someone else at the position or bring in Ajinkya Rahane as a substitute slip fielder. A few also opined that Kohli is better off in the covers. One tweeted:
"Bring Rahane as substitute in slips. Kohli is horrible in slips."
Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:
Virat Kohli has taken two catches in Nagpur Test so far
Catch drops are part and parcel of the game. Even the best fielders in history have put down sitters. It's rare to see a fielder having a 0% drop rate when it comes to taking catches. Kohli has taken a couple of good catches in the first Test so far.
He took one to dismiss Australian captain Pat Cummins in the first innings and took another in the slips to send Usman Khawaja back in the second innings. It will be interesting to see if the team management changes the fielders in the slip cordon because of Virat Kohli's drops. Ajinkya Rahane was a reliable slip fielder, but he has lost his place in the team because of a dip in batting form.
As far as the Nagpur Test between India and Australia is concerned, the Aussies have slipped to 43-4, trailing by 180 runs to make the hosts bat again. Ashwin has picked up three wickets and Ravindra Jadeja the other.
