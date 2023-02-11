"Bring Rahane as substitute in slips"- Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli drops another catch in IND vs AUS 1st Test

Virat Kohli has had a tough time fielding for India in the slip cordon in the ongoing Test against Australia at the VCA Stadium. He put down a catch in the first innings and dropped another in the second innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin started the second innings with Usman Khawaja's wicket in his first over. Kohli made no mistake in taking the catch. Ashwin got the outside edge of David Warner's bat soon after, but Kohli spilled the chance.

Fans were not happy with Kohli's slip fielding. Some feel India should try someone else at the position or bring in Ajinkya Rahane as a substitute slip fielder. A few also opined that Kohli is better off in the covers. One tweeted:

"Bring Rahane as substitute in slips. Kohli is horrible in slips."

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:

A @no_username1_ Kohli and Smith are drop catch machines now

Utsav 💔 @utsav045



Kohli is better fielder of covers region.

Utsav 💔 @utsav045

Kohli is better fielder of covers region.

#INDvsAUS Another catch drop by Virat at slips 🥲

Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket The only thing left for some Kohli fanboys to say is that Kohli dropped the catch to give Australia a fair chance in this test.



Anuj Nitin Prabhu 🏏 @APTalksCricket The only thing left for some Kohli fanboys to say is that Kohli dropped the catch to give Australia a fair chance in this test.

I am a huge fan of Kohli, but even I wouldn't defend this drop

Samrat Yadav @sammyahir_07 @WisdenIndia Bhai Virat ko slip se htao bhut catch drop hoo rhe hai 🤦🤦🤦 @WisdenIndia Bhai Virat ko slip se htao bhut catch drop hoo rhe hai 🤦🤦🤦

Nithin @20_Nithin can try Rohit/ Sky / Pujara at slips

Nithin @20_Nithin can try Rohit/ Sky / Pujara at slips

Gill is also not in the 11 . @WisdenIndia 🤷🏽‍♂️

Shashi Dubey @ShashiD62754848

Shashi Dubey @ShashiD62754848

Kohli is horrible in slips @WisdenIndia Bring rahane as substitute in slips.

Bagrat15 @bagrat15 How many more catches should Kohli drop to be out of Slips? How many more catches should Kohli drop to be out of Slips?

vinay upadhyay @im01vinay @SushantNMehta Drop from kohli in slip.... certainly India missing Rahane the slip fielder @SushantNMehta Drop from kohli in slip.... certainly India missing Rahane the slip fielder

Gaurav Lamba ✨ 🇮🇳 #MI💙 @Gauravl28031995 Kohli takes one and drop one Kohli takes one and drop one

Virat Kohli has taken two catches in Nagpur Test so far

Catch drops are part and parcel of the game. Even the best fielders in history have put down sitters. It's rare to see a fielder having a 0% drop rate when it comes to taking catches. Kohli has taken a couple of good catches in the first Test so far.

He took one to dismiss Australian captain Pat Cummins in the first innings and took another in the slips to send Usman Khawaja back in the second innings. It will be interesting to see if the team management changes the fielders in the slip cordon because of Virat Kohli's drops. Ajinkya Rahane was a reliable slip fielder, but he has lost his place in the team because of a dip in batting form.

As far as the Nagpur Test between India and Australia is concerned, the Aussies have slipped to 43-4, trailing by 180 runs to make the hosts bat again. Ashwin has picked up three wickets and Ravindra Jadeja the other.

