“Bring-Your-Husband-To-Work Day” – Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan shares adorable picture ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan shared a cute picture of the two on her social media handle on Thursday, May 30. While the cricketer is gearing up for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, his wife is fulfilling her role as a presenter for the ICC tournament.

Bumrah is a key part of India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming global tournament. He has been spearheading India’s pace attack for quite a few years now and is one of the most important assets for the Men in Blue.

Taking to her Instagram, Sanjana Ganesan shared a picture with her husband Bumrah, who accompanied her for one of the former’s stints.

“Bring-Your-Husband-To-Work Day 😜🎙️,” she captioned the post.

Trending

Team India to kick off their campaign against Ireland

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on Wednesday, June 5, as they take on Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Notably, the Men in Blue will play a warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday, June 1.

Most members of the squad have reached New York and begun prepping for the competition. However, former India captain Virat Kohli is yet to join the squad.

As for the matches, India are placed in Group A alongside Ireland, Pakistan, the USA, and Canada. After their game against Ireland, they’ll face arch-rivals Pakistan in their next encounter on June 9 at the same venue.

India are then scheduled to play co-hosts USA on June 12 before facing Canada on June 15 in Florida. The top two teams from each of the four groups will move to the Super 8 stage, where they’ll fight for a place in the knockouts.

Members of the Indian squad are coming off successful individual IPL campaigns and will be rearing to go. India, the champions of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, are yet to lift their second title in the 20-over format, and will be determined to rise to glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback