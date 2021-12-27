Brisbane Heat's Liam Guthrie joins Basil Thampi in unwanted club of bowlers to have leaked 70 runs in a T20

Australia's left-arm pacer Liam Guthrie set a new record for the most expensive bowling spell in Big Bash League (BBL) history during the match between the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars on Monday.

Playing for Brisbane, Guthrie conceded 70 runs in his four overs. Courtesy of his spell, he has joined Indian fast bowler Basil Thampi in an unwanted club of bowlers who have leaked 70 or more runs in a T20 match.

Thampi returned with figures of 0/70 while playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2018. Fans should note that Thampi and Guthrie are not the only bowlers to have conceded 70 or more runs in a T20 game.

New Zealand's Andrew Mathieson bowled a spell of 0/70 against Auckland at the Georgie Pie Super Smash in 2015. Caribbean leg-spinner Anthony Martin, too, gave away 70 runs while playing for Leeward Islands in a match against Trinidad and Tobago at the Caribbean T20 tournament nine years ago.

In addition, there are three bowlers who have conceded more than 70 runs in a T20 match. They are Kasun Rajitha (0/75 vs Australia, 2019), Ben Sanderson (0/77 vs Yorkshire, 2017) and Sarmad Anwar (0/81 vs Lahore Lions, 2011).

Liam Guthrie breaks Ben Dwarshuis' BBL record

Last year, Ben Dwarshuis conceded 61 runs in a BBL match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars, setting a new record for the most expensive spell. Liam Guthrie broke that record with a spell of 2/70 against the Stars earlier tonight.

Half-centuries from Joe Clarke and Hilton Cartwright guided the Melbourne Stars to 207/9 in their 20 overs against Brisbane Heat. Liam Guthrie picked up the wickets of Cartwright and Joe Burns.

Brisbane Heat are 84/2 after nine overs in their pursuit of 208. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee