"Broady can't get you now" - Barmy Army's cheeky Stuart Broad reference as David Warner walks out to bat in AUS vs PAK 3rd Test

England's Barmy Army cheekily referenced Stuart Broad as David Warner took the field on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

The group posted on social media that the southpaw's retirement means Broad can no longer dismiss him.

The retired English seamer has been the Aussie left-hander's nemesis in Test cricket. Starting his domination during the 2019 Ashes series, Broad managed to dismiss the opener on a record 17 occasions in red-ball cricket.

With the New South Welshman getting a guard of honour while walking out to bat at the end of day 1, the Barmy Army tweeted:

"David Warner walks out for one final time in Test cricket…Congratulations on a great career, @davidwarner31🇦🇺Broady can’t get you now 😉."

The New South Welshman has been a constant fixture in Australia's Test side since debuting in the format in 2011. The veteran will retire from the format with well over 8,500 runs alongside 26 centuries. Broad, meanwhile, retired from all formats after the 2023 Ashes.

Aamer Jamal's whirlwind innings frustrates Australia

Aamer Jamal. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan put up a late resilience to reach 300 for the first time in the series. They slid to 228-9 and were hoping to touch 250. However, Jamal played a spectacular knock, hitting his maiden fifty to add 86 runs for the final wicket with Mir Hamza. He was finally dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 82 off 97 balls, in a knock laced with eight fours and four sixes.

Before that, Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan also hit half-centuries and added 94, with Pakistan reaching a competitive total of 313.

Aussie captain Pat Cummins starred with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul for the third successive time. However, the home side will rue conceding over 80 runs for the final wicket.

Nevertheless, the visitors might find it hard without their ace bowler and spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

