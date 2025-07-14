Brydon Carse and Ravindra Jadeja engage in heated altercation after colliding mid-pitch in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and England pacer Brydon Carse were involved in a war of words after a heavy collision on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord's. The players ran into each other's path while watching the ball during the first session on Monday, July 14.

The last legitimate Indian batting pair of Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy were the team's last hope after an early collapse triggered by Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes. The Men in Blue were reduced to 82-7 while chasing the 193-run target in the final innings.

Jadeja and Reddy were hanging on to give India hope as England had their tail up following a strong start. The veteran all-rounder, on the back of three fifties, including one in the first innings at Lord's, had a massive role to play.

During the final ball of the 35th over, the left-handed batter played a cut shot, playing on the top of the bounce, and attempting to claim a quick couple of runs after guiding it to the shorter square boundaries.

As he took off from the crease for the first run, he collided with Carse midway through the pitch. Jadeja quickly recovered to complete the double while the pacer was left fuming. The all-rounder returned to confront the England bowler, explaining that he had not seen him while running.

Brydon Carse also had a few words in reply, and it took a mediator in England captain Ben Stokes, to calm things down. The on-field umpires, and a handful of players also swarmed in to defuse the situation.

The atmosphere has been tense at Lord's, especially after Shubman Gill sowed the seeds after his outburst against Zak Crawley towards the end of Day 3. Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj was also fined 15 per cent of his match fees for his aggressive celebration to mark Ben Duckett's dismissal on Day 4.

Ravindra Jadeja-Nitish Kumar Reddy partnership broken at the stroke of Lunch in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Veteran England seamer Chris Woakes struck for his side to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy for 13 runs off 53 deliveries. The thirty-run partnership for the eighth wicket was broken as the all-rounder nicked one to wicket-keeper Jamie Smith.

At the time of writing, England are on the cusp of victory after reducing India to 112-8 after the first session on Day 5. The visitors are still 81 runs away from the target as Ravindra Jadeja is unbeaten on 17 at one end.

