Brydon Carse strikes again, knocks over Washington Sundar for 26 in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I [Watch]

England pacer Brydon Carse managed to get the better of Washington Sundar in the ongoing second T20I between India and England. M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, plays host to the second of the five encounters in the T20I series between the two sides.

Carse was brought into the side for this contest, replacing Gus Atkinson, who had a poor outing in Kolkata. Carse made an impact in this contest, striking early in the chase by dismissing Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12 off 7). He also took the wicket of Dhruv Jurel (4 off 5).

Sundar was out in the middle following Hardik Pandya's dismissal and while he was a bit scratchy to get the runs under his belt, he managed to launch an assault on Mark Wood on the last three deliveries for the 12th over. However, on the fourth ball of the 13th over, Sundar was cramped for room and had his stumps rattled.

Washington Sundar scored 26 runs in 19 deliveries with three boundaries and a maximum. He was the sixth wicket to fall during the chase.

India beat England by two wickets to take a 2-0 lead in the IND vs ENG T20I series

Bowling first, India managed to restrict England to 165/9 thanks to Varun Chakravarthy (2/38) and Axar Patel (2/32). For the visitors, it was Jos Buttler (45 off 30) and Brydon Carse (31 off 17) who led the batting efforts.

It was a tense chase for the hosts, but Tilak Varma (72 off 55) held his nerve and guided the hosts over the line to register a 2-0 lead in the series. Alongside Tilak, Washington Sundar (26 off 19) chipped in with the runs, with the duo stitching a 38-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The two sides will now face each other in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot on Tuesday.

