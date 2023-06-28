"Bumped into another keen golfer" - Sachin Tendulkar poses for pictures with Brian Lara in London

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar recently bumped into former West Indies captain Brian Lara. The two cricket stars then posed for a couple of pictures on the streets of London.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, June 28, Tendulkar shared two pictures, giving fans a glimpse of his unplanned meetup with Lara. He captioned the post:

"Casually bumped into another keen golfer today! 😂😂 @brianlaraofficial."

Both Sachin Tendulkar and Biran Lara are considered two of the greatest batters to have ever played the game. With 34457 to his name, Tendulkar is the most prolific run-scorer in international cricket. Lara, on the other hand, mustered 22358 runs in his international appearances.

The two ace cricketers have several records to their name, a few of which are deemed as unbreakable by many fans. While Tendulkar's record of hitting 100 centuries remains one of his most significant achievements, Lara is the only batter to score a quadruple century in Test cricket.

Following their retirement from cricket, the two icons have been quite active on the golf course. Tendulkar, in the past, has also shared pictures of the two enjoying a game of golf together.

Sachin Tendulkar recently flew down to Kenya for a holiday with his family

Sachin Tendulkar had earlier taken to social media to share pictures from his recent family vacation. The cricket star, along with his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, and daughter, Sara Tendulkar, went for a trip to Masai Mara in Kenya.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

"Family fun, under the Masai Mara sun! ☀️"

While Tendulkar retired from international cricketer in 2013, his son Arjun is now taking his legacy forward. The lanky fast bowler is a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) side in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Arjun made his much-awaited debut in IPL 2023 earlier this year. He featured in four matches and finished with three wickets at an economy rate of 9.35.

