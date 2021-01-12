Bumrah, Ashwin, Starc drop spots; Josh Hazlewood jumps 3 places in latest ICC Test rankings

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has published its latest Test rankings for bowlers. The update comes close on the heels of the incredible drawn Test match between India and Australia in Sydney.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah has dropped a spot in the ICC rankings and is now placed at the 10th position. Ravichandran Ashwin, who once ruled the bowling charts for three years, has now dropped a couple of spots and is now ranked 9th.

Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins has retained his place at the top of the ICC rankings. Stuart Broad and Neil Wagner have also maintained their 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Cummins' bowling partners, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have switched their positions. While Hazlewood has jumped to the 5th spot, Starc has fallen to 8th.

Courtesy of the big ranking changes for Hazlewood and Starc, England's pace maestro James Anderson has sneaked up 3 places and is now perched comfortably on the 7th spot in the ICC rankings.

ICC's top-ranked bowlers' recent performances

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin have stood up for India in the ongoing Test series in the absence of some key players. After 3 Tests, while Bumrah has picked up 11 wickets at an average of 29.36, Ashwin has collected 12 wickets at 28.83.

Although these are crucial performances in the context of the ongoing series, their averages are inferior to their career numbers.

Pat Cummins has lived up to his ICC rankings in the Tests by taking 15 wickets at a staggering average of 18.13. Josh Hazlewood is not far behind and has claimed 11 wickets at an average of 18. Mitchell Starc has continued his poor form against India and has managed 9 wickets at an average upwards of 31.

India and Australia will lock horns for the final Test in Brisbane from January 15th.