"Bumrah has this economy in T20s" - Irfan Pathan criticizes Prasidh Krishna's bowling in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India player Irfan Pathan has criticized Prasidh Krishna for conceding too many runs in the first Test against England. He noted that the Karnataka seamer had an economic rate similar to what Jasprit Bumrah has in T20s.
England beat India by five wickets in the first Test in Leeds on Tuesday, June 24. Although Krishna picked up five wickets across the hosts' two innings, he conceded more than six runs per over in both innings.
Reviewing the game on Sony Sports, Pathan was asked about Krishna picking up two wickets in England's second innings. While praising the lanky seamer for altering his length, the former India all-rounder noted that his economy was similar to Bumrah's in T20s.
"He changed his length. He was hit for a four off the first ball, a short ball, an absolute loosener. He woke up after that and changed his length. He bowled a length where you couldn't play the drive, and he also got to swing with that. The swing and late movement made him effective," Pathan said.
"Just look at his economy combining both the innings. He is at No. 2 in terms of the worst economy for a fast bowler in history. Bumrah has this economy in T20s, nearly 6.50. So he will have to concentrate on his economy. He has good height and pace. He will have to learn as soon as possible how to bowl a consistent area according to the batter," he added.
Prasidh Krishna had an economy rate of 6.40 in England's first innings, picking up three wickets while conceding 128 runs in 20 overs. He registered figures of 2/92 in 15 overs in the second innings, conceding an average of 6.13 runs per over.
"He is leaking a lot of runs" - Saba Karim on Prasidh Krishna's bowling in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test
In the same discussion, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim concurred with Irfan Pathan, highlighting that Prasidh Krishna is erring in line and length quite often.
"He is leaking a lot of runs. It won't work out like that. The performance was much better in the second innings. He bowled well in different, different spells. As Irfan said, he changed his length and benefited because of that. However, he is still giving too much width or bowling too short at times," he said.
The cricketer-turned-commentator added that former India bowling coach Bharat Arun had also expressed concern over Krishna's inability to keep the run flow in check.
"So he needs to work hard on that. I was speaking to Bharat Arun as well, and Arun has worked with him, and that's an area of concern for Prasidh Krishna, and he will have to learn very quickly," Saba observed.
Prasidh Krishna has picked up 13 wickets in four Tests. He has a career economy rate of 5.07, which he would want to improve on, especially since the Indian team will rely a lot on him in Jasprit Bumrah's potential absence from two of the four remaining Tests.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news