"Bumrah has got another 5-10 kmph in him, but we don't want to teach him that" - Former Australian coach Jock Campbell

Former Australian strength and conditioning coach Jock Campbell outlined the treacherous implications of workload in modern day cricket. Recurring injuries and a lack of intensity at times have forced teams to employ different forms of workload management, especially with fast bowlers.

Campbell heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah's ability and even reckoned that he could touch the 145kmph mark consistently if he alters his run-up and release. The former coach acknowledged the pressure that the captains and coaches are under in terms of results, which effectively forces them to field their strongest XI.

While speaking on Brad Hogg's YouTube channel, Campbell said:

"There's a lot of pressure on the coaches and the captains to win games. Bumrah, what a remarkable player he is, just an example. He fires through, his arm goes between his legs, he barely runs in, gets the momentum from the last few steps, his arm does not even come up all the way. He has got another 5-10 kmph in him, but we don't want to teach him that."

Bumrah has been a vital cog in the Indian side ever since his debut in 2016. The right-arm pacer has evolved into an all-format bowler and leads the bowling attack for the national team as well as franchise cricket.

He was rested for the home series against New Zealand following the T20 World Cup. Following a grueling tour of South Africa, where he played in all six fixtures, he has been rested from the home series against West Indies.

Now there's like 10 people, who all throw their two cents: Campbell

Campbell was the strength and conditioning coach for the Australian national team since 2000-2005, arguably one of their greatest eras. He compared how the concept of coaching has evolved and is different over the last one and a half decades, saying:

"Workload management was not that hard in those days. Back then it was easy, it was just 2 guys and the head coach deciding on the player's fitness and talking with the captain. I'm sure it's much ore challenging now. Now there's like 10 coaches, physios and nutritionists, who all throw their two cents."

The rigorous demands that come with playing all three formats in international as well as franchise cricket have taken a toll on several players. Several teams have employed the use of workload management for specific players to counter the load that comes with the packed cricket calendar.

