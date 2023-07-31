"Bumrah ne sharam kar li" - Top 10 memes as BCCI announces Indian T20I squad for Ireland series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-men Team India T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Ireland on Monday, July 31. Jasprit Bumrah made his much-anticipated comeback after a long injury-forced hiatus.

Veteran players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja continue to miss out in the shortest format. Even Hardik Pandya and other regular members in the setup over the past year like - Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and others are also absent.

Jasprit Bumrah has been named the captain of the inexperienced squad selected for the Ireland tour. He previously led the team once in a Test against England at Edgbaston in 2022. Ruturaj Gaikwad will act as his deputy in the series.

Several star performers from IPL 2023 like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, and Ravi Bishnoi found places in the squad.

Prasidh Krishna also returned to the team for the first time since August 2022. He later underwent surgery and completed his rehabilitation in NCA and recently started bowling at full tilt in nets on the comeback trail.

Team India T20I Squad for series vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Fans were excited to witness a couple of fresh faces in the Indian squad. Bumrah's return also resulted in elation as fans have been waiting eagerly for a long time to see him in action. They expressed all these reactions in the form of intriguing memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

The complete schedule of India's tour of Ireland

August 18 (Friday): 1st T20I, Venue - The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM IST)

August 20 (Sunday): 2nd T20I, Venue - The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM IST)

August 23 (Wednesday): 3rd T20I, Venue - The Village, Dublin (7:30 PM IST)