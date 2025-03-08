"Bura na mano Kohli hai" - Fan's amusing chant as Virat Kohli signs autograph ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

Former India captain Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following around the world. One fan recently amused everyone with a catchy chant while the 36-year-old was signing an autograph for her. The moment took place on Friday, March 7, after India’s practice session ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, scheduled for Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

As the players were heading to the team bus, Kohli took a moment to sign autographs for fans. It was during this time that one fan started chanting:

“Bura na mano Holi hai, bura na mano Kohli hai.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer has had an outstanding 2025 Champions Trophy so far. The veteran batter has scored 217 runs in four innings at an average of 72.33, including one fifty and one hundred.

Kohli has now accumulated 746 runs in 16 Champions Trophy innings at an average of 82.88, with six fifties and one hundred. He will have the opportunity to become the highest run-scorer in the history of the tournament when he takes the field for the final, as he is just 46 runs shy of the top spot held by Chris Gayle, who scored 791 runs in 17 innings in the Champions Trophy.

Virat Kohli has the chance to surpass Kumar Sangakkara and achieve another milestone in the 2025 Champions Trophy final

During the 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage match against Pakistan, Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten century and, in the process, became the fastest cricketer to reach 14,000 ODI runs, achieving the feat in 287 innings. He broke the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who took 350 innings.

Overall, the star batter has played 301 ODIs, accumulating 14,180 runs at an average of 58.11, including 74 fifties and 51 centuries. When Kohli takes the field for the 2025 Champions Trophy final, he will have the opportunity to surpass Kumar Sangakkara and become the second-highest run-scorer in ODI history, needing just 55 more runs to reach this milestone.

