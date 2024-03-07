"Bye, bye Bazball"- Top 10 funny memes as Team India skittle England out for 218 on Day 1 of 5th Test 

England's batting unit faced the wrath of fans after a below-par performance in the first innings of the fifth Test against India in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7.

England batted first after winning the toss. Zak Crawley (79) and Ben Duckett (27) gave them a decent start with an opening partnership of 64 runs. They managed to play out the opening spells of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj without giving them a wicket. Kuldeep Yadav broke their promising stand in the 18th over to give India their first breakthrough.

Kuldeep then ran through the middle order and picked up a five-wicket haul to derail the English innings. Ollie Pope (11), Joe Root (26), Jonny Bairstow (29), and Ben Foakes (24) got starts but could not kick on, which hurt the visitors' chances dearly. Ravichandran Ashwin did the clean-up job in the end, picking up the last four wickets in his 100th Test.

Fans slammed England players and the Bazball approach after their poor performance on Thursday. They expressed such views by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The England batters did not have any idea, whether the ball was coming in, going out" - Zaheer Khan on Kuldeep Yadav

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan heaped praise on Kuldeep Yadav for his phenomenal spell against England on Day 1 of the fifth Test in Dharamsala.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer Khan reviewed Kuldeep's bowling performance, saying:

"I won't say no if you want to give him even 15 or 20 because it was a day like that for him. You need to be praised if you give such a contribution on the first day of a match as a spinner. The England batters did not have any idea, whether the ball was coming in, going out, or if it was a straighter one."

Zaheer continued:

"If you are not even able to figure that out as a batter, you will definitely have problems whether there is help from the pitch or not. Kuldeep caused those sort of problems for the England batters. He will remember this day for a long time. He also made his debut here. So you can add a good performance to that. So Kuldeep will definitely include this ground in his special grounds."

Do you agree with Zaheer Khan's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App