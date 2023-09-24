Bye Bye Zimbabar, Prince is coming for no.1 position in ODIs - Fans erupt after Shubman Gill's magnificent century in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

Team India opener Shubman Gill continued his dream run in ODI cricket with another magnificent century in the second ODI against Australia in Indore on Sunday.

Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field first in the contest on a good batting surface. Josh Hazlewood dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad early to give visitors a decent start. After his opening partner's dismissal, Shubman Gill played watchfully and took a while to get his eye in.

Shreyas Iyer took the aggressive route and smashed fours at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving, helping Gill take his time. The opener hit a 72-meter six over long-on off the first balls of the ninth over to break the shackles.

Gill went on a carnage after that, smashing the bowlers all around the park en route to his sixth ODI century. It was also his fifth in this calendar year. Gill's 104 (97) comprised four sixes and six boundaries. He eventually perished in the 35th over, while playing a big shot.

Fans took note of Shubman Gill's superb knock against Australia and took to X to express their opinions. Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What Rohit Sharma did in the 2019 World Cup, Gill could do the same for India this year: Suresh Raina

Fromer Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently heaped praise on Shubman Gill for his wonderful batting exploits in the ODI format. He opined that Gill could replicate Rohit Sharma's feats from the previous ODI World Cup in 2019 in this year's edition at home.

Rohit ended up as the leading run-scorer in that tournament and also hit a record five centuries. In a recent discussion on Jio Cinema, Raina said:

"His mindset will not stop here. What Rohit Sharma did in the 2019 World Cup; Gill could do the same for India this year. He'll get 50 overs to bat, so it's a takeoff point for his batting. I think he's a born leader and he shows that in his game. He's been consistent for a year and a half. He struggled in the middle against West Indies, but the way he's come back and scored good runs in the Asia Cup."

"He is looking positive, using good footwork, and from getting out at 40 against the West Indies, he is now comfortably hitting 50s and even 100s," Raina added. "He'll be one of the most important players at the World Cup. I know that he wants to be a superstar and wants to be the next Virat Kohli and is in that aura already and after this World Cup, we will be talking about him more often."

Do you agree with Suresh Raina's views? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.