CAB announces rates for 2023 World Cup tickets at Eden Gardens 

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Snehasish Ganguly on Monday, July 10, announced the rates for the upcoming 2023 World Cup tickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The ticket rates start as cheap as Rs 650 up to Rs 3,000 at the iconic venue, which is set to host five games of the 50-over tournament, including India versus South Africa and the second semi-final.

For the uninitiated, Eden Gardens is one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in India, with a seating capacity of 66,000 after its renovation ahead of the 2011 World Cup. It previously hosted the final of the 2016 T20 WC, where West Indies beat England to lift the title in a thrilling finish.

Here are the ticket rates for matches at Eden Gardens:

Bangladesh vs Netherlands:

Rs 650 for all upper tiers,

Rs 1000 for DH blocks,

Rs 1500 for B K L blocks.

England vs Pakistan & Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Rs 800 Upper Tiers,

Rs 1200 D H blocks,

Rs 2000 C K blocks,

Rs 2200 B L blocks.

India v SA and Semi-final matches

Rs 900 Upper Tiers,

Rs 1500 D H blocks,

Rs 2500 C K blocks,

Rs 3000 B L blocks.

The venue has a rich history with memorable performances from Indian players featuring Anil Kumble (6/12 vs WI in 1993 Hero Cup final), Rohit Sharma (264 off 173 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2014), 376-run stand between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman (281 off 452 deliveries) during 2001 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, to name a few.

How to book tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup

The tickets for the 2023 ODI World Cup will be available on its official website and app.

Fans can also purchase tickets from apps such as PayTM, and BookMyShow apps.

The majority of tickets will be sold online, and only a limited number of seats will be available for offline purchase.

Team India's fixtures for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023



#CWC23 #TeamIndia

The 2023 World Cup is scheduled to be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19. It's worth noting that Team India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8.

