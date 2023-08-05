CAB requests BCCI to change date for Pakistan vs England clash at Eden Gardens due to security concerns

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has reportedly requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India to shift the date of the 2023 World Cup match between Pakistan and England.

The current fixture is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens on November 12, the same day as the Hindu festival of Kali Puja. It is one of the biggest festivals in the state of West Bengal, where multiple local clubs attract big crowds to their festivities.

Reports earlier in the day claimed that Kolkata police had raised concerns with the CAB about how managing both events would stretch the security forces.

"Kolkata Police has cited concerns to provide security for the match slated on Diwali. We have informed the ICC and BCCI to reschedule it and if does not happen we would inform this to the chief minister," a senior CAB office-bearer, told The Times of India, about the issue.

However, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly, the elder brother of former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, denied any "official request", as per the same report.

If the date of the match is changed, it will be the third such issue for Pakistan

If the change of date is approved, this could be the third such schedule change for Pakistan.

Earlier, their match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemadabad on October 15 was asked to be shifted because it clashed with the first day of Navaratri, which is a widely-celebrated festival in Gujarat. That game is likely to be advanced by a day.

This prompted another change, with Pakistan's match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad moving to October 10 from October 12 to facilitate a three-day gap before the India game. A new schedule will need to come out soon, with less than two months remaining before the start of the mega event.

The BCCI has come under increased scrutiny because of the host of changes and the logistical implications need to be seen.