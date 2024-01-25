Cameron Green maintains distance from his teammates during national anthem on day 1 of AUS vs WI 2nd Test

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was spotted standing away from his remaining teammates during the national anthem on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies in Brisbane. With the youngster testing positive for COVID-19, he had to maintain a fair amount of distance from his fellow countrymen.

Green and coach Andrew McDonald tested positive for COVID-19 after Travis Head suffered the same fate following his match-winning hundred in Adelaide. While both the seam-bowling all-rounder and McDonald were separated from the squad, Cricket Australia said they can be involved in the match even if they don't return negative results in the next 24 hours.

Cricket Australia said in a statement, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"Cameron Green and Andrew McDonald will be separated from the group until they return a negative test. It will not hinder Green taking part in or McDonald attending the match in line with CA protocols."

Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

Cameron Green makes 14 on his first Test outing at No.4:

Cameron Green. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old batted at No.4 for the first time in Test cricket in the Adelaide Test against the West Indies. The right-hander made a patient and confident start before edging one to Joshua Da Silva off Shamar Joseph's bowling.

Despite debutant Joseph's fifer, including taking Steve Smith out on his first delivery, Australia came out on top within three days. Head's century along with Josh Hazlewood's nine wickets in the match was decisive in Australia's 10-wicket win.

The Baggy Greens have also consolidated their top position in the current World Test Championship (WTC) points table. Furthermore, they are the reigning WTC champions, having beaten India in the final in June last year at The Oval.

