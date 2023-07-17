"Cameron Green will be the unlucky casualty"- Justin Langer feels Mitchell Marsh should keep his place for Manchester Test

Former Australian opener and head coach Justin Langer believes Australia should stick to Mitchell Marsh at No.6 for the fourth Test at Manchester in the ongoing Ashes. Marsh had come in as a replacement for Green but smashed a sensational hundred at Headingley. He was also handy with the ball, picking up a few key wickets.

There has been a great debate ever since about whether Marsh should keep his place in the fourth Test as Green is likely to be fit and available for selection. Some feel that the natural pecking order should be followed as Green was always the incumbent all-rounder.

However, in his column for The Telegraph, here's what Justin Langer explained why Mitchell Marsh has to start and Cameron Green has to wait. Here's what he had to write:

"I think Mitch Marsh will retain his position at number six. He is experienced, obviously in great form, swings the ball and is a much-loved member of the team. Cameron Green will be the unlucky casualty. Seldom, do teams have the luxury of replacing one all-rounder with another. Australia do. Green has time on his side."

Langer reckons there should only be one change for the visitors, with Josh Hazlewood coming in for Scott Boland, who looked a bit off-colour at Headingley. He added:

"The only change from the Australia side that lost at Headingley should be Hazlewood in for Scott Boland. Australia have been happy to rotate these two bowlers, and I believe this will happen again in Manchester."

Picking spinners is part of Australia's DNA: Justin Langer

Justin Langer also opined that Australia shouldn't go with an all-pace attack in Manchester. He spoke about how great Australian sides over the years have always had a spinner and reckons Todd Murphy needs that exposure in Nathan Lyon's absence.

On this, Langer stated:

"There has been talk of not picking a spinner and playing four quicks. This won’t happen, especially at Old Trafford. Nathan Lyon was a massive blow, but Todd Murphy must play. Australian cricket has a proud history of picking spinners. It is part of our DNA. We like having a spin bowler as part of our winning blueprint and if we are to continue this trend then opportunities like this for Todd Murphy are paramount; short and long term."

With Michael Neser also pushing for a spot with some sensational performances for Glamorgan, it will be interesting to see the composition of the Australian side in Manchester.