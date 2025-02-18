Can 2025 Champions Trophy matches be watched for free on JioHotstar?

With the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy slated to get underway on Wednesday, February 19, a major question remains among Indian viewers - can it be watched for free on JioHotstar?

The answer is yes! The eight-nation tournament, featuring India, among other top cricketing countries in the world, will be streamed live for free on JioHotstar. This platform was introduced on February 14 after Jio Cinema merged with Disney Hostar.

Alongside free live streaming on JioHotstar, the Champions Trophy matches will be live telecast on Star Sports Network and Sports18 TV channels in India. The streaming on JioHotstar, meanwhile, will be complemented by four multi-cam feeds.

The tournament will also be streamed in Indian languages such as English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. On TV, the matches will be broadcast in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary too will be offered for the convenience of viewers in the country, while All India Radio holds the rights for radio coverage and commentary of the matches.

India will aim for their third ICC Champions Trophy title

India play their first match of the tournament against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, and are placed alongside New Zealand and Pakistan in Group A. The Men in Blue are heavy favorites to win the tournament.

India won the tournament in 2002 jointly alongside Sri Lanka, and in 2013, before being beaten by arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the 2017 event in England. They will aim to pick up their third trophy in this tournament.

Rohit Sharma's men enter the tournament on the back of a 3-0 series win over England. They will play their second match - a high-octane encounter against Pakistan - on February 23, Sunday, and their last league game - against New Zealand - on March 2.

