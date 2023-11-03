"Can close my eyes and see Kuldeep Yadav bowling India to a World Cup victory" - Matthew Hayden's prophecy on Men in Blue spinner

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden recently stated that he is confident of Kuldeep guiding Team India to the 2023 World Cup title. The grand finale will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Hayden highlighted that India have such a strong bowling attack that someone like Kuldeep was not even required to do much against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Hayden said (5:00):

"I can close my eyes and see Kuldeep Yadav bowling India to a World Cup victory in Ahmedabad. He didn't even get a gig tonight. Jadeja wasn't needed either. At the moment, there are just open wounds everywhere for this team and they've got a point to prove."

Notably, India bundled out Sri Lanka for just 55 runs to complete a comprehensive 302-run victory. Kuldeep Yadav bowled just two overs in the encounter. Mohammed Shami picked up five wickets, while Mohammed Siraj finished with three scalps.

Matthew Hayden pointed out that Sri Lanka let the match slip out of their hands by dropping catches during the Indian innings.

He added (8:40):

"A couple of missed opportunities inside those 10 overs. You can't do that. That's blinking in a dogfight. When you are the opposition side trying to face a great line, you're going to get eaten up. Today's match was a no-show from Sri Lanka."

Indian batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill earned big reprieves in the fifth and sixth overs, respectively, as the Sri Lankan fielders put down two chances.

They capitalized the opportunity with both hands, forging an 189-run partnership to propel India to 357/8.

"It's more the Aussie way of playing cricket" - Matthew Hayden on Mohammed Siraj's aggression

Mohammed Siraj is a feisty character who doesn't back down from a verbal exchange on the field. The speedster was spotted sledging Charith Asalanka during the 2023 World Cup encounter between India and Sri Lanka.

Speaking about the fast bowler's attitude, Hayden suggested that Siraj's aggression is quite similar to Australian players. He stated (21:45):

"I consider Mohammed Siraj to be a great competitor. He will not want to be out of the limelight. That's his mantra. He loves competition. You could see him going up to a young player like Charitha Asalanka and having plenty to say to him. That's kind of not the Indian way to play cricket; it's more the Aussie way of playing cricket."

With the win over Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma and company became the first team to qualify for the 2023 World Cup semi-finals. India have seven wins to their name from as many games and are currently placed at the top of the points table.