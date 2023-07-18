Australian batter Steve Smith shared a picture with teammate Alex Carey ahead of the fourth Ashes Test. Carey was in the headlines in the English media after rumors spread that the wicketkeeper-batter did not pay for a haircut to a local barber.

During the third Test at Headingley, former England captain Alastair Cook claimed on BBC Test Match Special that an unknown Australian cricketer neglected to pay a cash-only hairdresser.

However, Cricket Australia denied such rumors, stating that Carey hasn't received any haircut service since the World Test Championship final in June.

Smith, the Australian vice-captain, took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture of him and Carey. The post caption read:

"I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it."

Steve Smith @stevesmith49 I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it

Cook later apologised to Carey on-air and said that it was a mistaken identity. The Australian gloveman said that it was nice from the English pundit's end to apologise to him personally.

Alex Carey's stumping of Jonny Bairstow received vociferous reactions

The English crowd has been hostile towards Alex Carey since the second Test at Lord's, which the home team lost by 43 runs.

The cricket fraternity was divided on either side of the debate over Carey's stumping against Jonny Bairstow, who wandered out of his crease.

The Australian players were subjected to verbal abuse by the MCC members in the Long Room at Lord's on the lunch of the final day. However, MCC issued a statement of the suspension of three of their members by condemning their shameful act.

Australia currently leads the Ashes 2023 with a 2-1 margin. They will have an opportunity to clinch the series, when the two sides meet in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester between July 19 and 23.