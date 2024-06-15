Can England qualify for Super 8 of 2024 T20 World Cup if their match against Namibia is washed out due to rain?

Defending champions England are scheduled to play their last group-stage 2024 T20 World Cup game against Namibia at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Saturday (June 15). The Jos Buttler-led side must win the game to stay alive in the race to the Super Eight.

A loss or washout would eliminate them from the mega ICC tournament due to lower (3) points than Australia (6 - qualified) and Scotland (5) in Group B.

A minimum of five over per side need to be bowled for a result in the key game. England will have to settle for one point if the match gets abandoned due to rain.

In such a scenario, England would become the second top-profile team after Pakistan (last season’s runners-up) to crash out of the tournament in the group stage. The Men in Green crashed out as co-hosts USA booked their place in the second round in a similar situation.

The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield. The covers were on at 12:31 local time (10:01 pm IST)

According to metoffice.gov.uk, thundershowers will occur during the match. There is up to 60 percent chance of rain during the game. The match is scheduled to begin at 1 pm local time (10.30 pm IST).

Antigua weather forecast for NAM vs ENG match. [SkyMet Weather]

Why England are fighting for a place in 2024 T20 World Cup Super 8?

England are fighting for a place in the 2024 T20 World Cup Super Eight as rain played spoilsport in their opening game against Scotland.

Jos Buttler and Co. began their T20 World Cup campaign with an abandoned game against Scotland. As a result, they had to settle for a single point. The defending champions then lost to 2021 winners Australia by 36 runs in their second game. Then, they registered a sensational eight-wicket win over Oman in just 3.1 overs to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the Super Eight stage.

On the other hand, Scotland beat Namibia and Oman by five and seven wickets, respectively, following their rain-abandoned game against the reigning champions. As a result, they have more points than England.

The Richie Berrington-led side will play their last group-stage game against Australia later today (6 AM IST on June 16). A win would help them book a place in the Super Eight even if England wins their last group-stage game against Namibia subject to weather conditions.

Follow the NAM vs ENG 2024 T20 World Cup live score and updates here.

