Can England still qualify for semi-final of 2023 World Cup after defeat to India?

England suffered another morale-shattering defeat in the 2023 World Cup on Sunday (October 29). The defending champions lost to hosts India by 100 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

After this defeat, England continue to be 10th in the 2023 World Cup points table. They only have two points to their name from six matches. Their net run rate of -1.652 is the worst among all teams in the tournament.

England still have three matches remaining in the league round. They will take on Australia next in Ahmedabad, followed by matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan in Pune and Kolkata, respectively.

Assuming England win all three matches by big margins, they will finish with eight points in the table. The current fourth-placed Australia has eight points, and even they have three matches remaining. Similarly, New Zealand has eight points and three matches remaining.

If Australia and New Zealand even earn one more point in the tournament, England will be knocked out. Hence, England's chances of qualifying for semifinals are negligible.

England will aim to finish in Top 7 of the 2023 World Cup points table

With a Top 4 finish almost impossible, England should now aim to finish in the Top 7 of the 2023 World Cup points table and secure qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

ICC has announced that the top seven teams of the World Cup, along with hosts Pakistan, will play in the 2025 Champions Trophy. If Pakistan finishes in the Top 7 of this World Cup, then even the eighth-placed team will earn an entry into the Champions Trophy.

England have a five-day break now. Jos Buttler and co. will aim to come back with a lot more positive energy and end their World Cup campaign with some wins.