Can fans watch T20 World Cup 2024 on DD Sports?

The ninth edition of the 2024 T20 World Cup will be played in the United States of America and the West Indies from June 2 to 29. A total of 20 teams are participating for the first time in the ICC event.

The live stream and live telecast of the 2024 T20 World Cup will be available on DD Sports free dish. So, the fans don’t need to pay for streaming platform Hotstar or telecast channel Star Sports to watch the mega ICC event.

At this year's ICC event, the teams are divided into four groups and will play 55 games across 28 days. The top two sides will advance into the Super 8 round before the knockout stage, which includes the semi-finals and the final.

USA and Canada will lock horns in the opening clash at Grand Prarie Stadium in Dallas on June 2. Defending champions England will begin their title defense against Scotland at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Tuesday, June 4.

Group A – Canada, India, Ireland, Pakistan and USA

Group B – Australia, England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland

Group C – Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda and West Indies

Group D – Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, South Africa and Sri Lanka

The two semi-finals will be played in Trinidad and Guyana on June 26 and 27, respectively. Barbados will then host the final on June 29.

India's matches and squad for 2024 T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Co. will kick-start their campaign against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 5. The Men in Blue will play a high-voltage Indo-Pak clash at the same venue on June 9.

India's schedule for T20 World Cup:

June 5: vs Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 9: vs Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 12: vs USA at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York at 8 pm IST

June 15: vs Canada at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida at 8 pm IST

India Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

