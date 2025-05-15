"Can a legacy so big fade so quietly?" - Bollywood actor urges BCCI president to reconsider Virat Kohli's Test retirement in emotional post

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has urged the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Biny to reconsider Team India star Virat Kohli's Test retirement. Kohli drew curtains on his illustrious Test career on Monday, May 12.

He emphasized that the Indian board should convince Kohli to play the upcoming five-match away Test series against England. Angad, the son of legendary left-arm spinner, the late Bishan Singh Bedi, believes the ace batter's legacy didn't deserve to fade away without a proper farewell.

Sharing a long emotional post on Instagram, Angad wrote:

"Wankhede, 2013. The sun dipped low, the chants grew loud, and the world stood still. Sachin Tendulkar's farewell speech, etched in the soul of a billion hearts. Such an icon, that when he got out, TVs got turned off! We thought we'd never feel that again.

"Enter Virat. Not just a player, but a force. He gave our team his fire, his swagger, his soul. Every chase became a charge, every match became a moment. And now it just ends with a post on a screen? Can a legacy so big fade so quietly?"

Virat Kohli is India's fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket. The right-handed batter amassed 9,230 runs across 210 innings at an average of 46.85 in career. He also had a memorable captaincy reign that saw him become India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 68 outings.

"We need our king back" - Angad Bedi's wife Neha Dhupia wants to see Virat Kohli don the India whites once again

Commenting on the same post, Bollywood actress and Angad Bedi's wife Neha Dhupia also expressed her desire to see Virat Kohli back on the field in Test cricket.

She wrote:

"Angad ❤️ … @virat.kohli we need our king back !"

Screenshot of Neha Dhupia's comment.

It is worth mentioning that veteran opener Rohit Sharma also announced his Test retirement earlier this month. Indian celebrity chef Ranveer Brar opined that both Sharma and Kohli deserve to end their respective red-ball careers with a farewell match.

Brar commented on the post:

"Roko deserve a farewell test !!!"

Screenshot of Ranveer Brar's comment.

India will kick off their World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle with an England tour. The two sides will compete in a five-match Test series, beginning June 20.

