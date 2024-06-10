Can Pakistan qualify for Super 8 round of 2024 T20 World Cup after their loss to India?

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash of the 2024 T20 World Cup lived up to its billing, providing fans with a nail-biting finish in New York on Sunday, June 9. Coming off a loss to hosts USA, Pakistan looked like a different outfit against their arch-rivals.

They dismissed the vaunted Indian batting lineup for just 119 in 19 overs to give themselves a terrific opportunity to win their first game of the tournament. However, after being 73/2 in 12 overs and coasting towards a comfortable win, the Pakistan batting lineup collapsed.

The Men in Green lost their next five wickets for a mere 29 runs and were eventually restricted to 113/7 in 20 overs. It meant Pakistan came out on the wrong side of the result for a second consecutive game, this time by six runs.

They remain pointless after two games in Group A, while India and the USA are on four points after two matches each. With each team playing only four matches and the top two qualifying for the Super Eights, fans wondered if the Babar Azam-led side was eliminated from contention to advance to the next stage.

And the answer to that is 'not yet.' Pakistan still have life even if only barely. However, they will need a few results to go their way to qualify for the Super Eights.

For starters, Pakistan will have to win both their remaining encounters against Canada and Ireland to make it to 4 points at the end of their group stage. The winner of the India-USA clash will move to 6 points, a figure Pakistan cannot reach. Hence, they will require the loser of that contest to also lose their other game and remain on 4 points.

Pakistan will then have to pip the loser of the India-USA contest on Net Run Rate, considering both teams will have 4 points and assuming the Men in Green win their remaining two encounters.

Should Canada also reach 4 points, Pakistan will also have to have a better net run rate than them to advance to the Super Eights.

"Have to win last two matches" - Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said they will now have to win their final two matches after suffering a heartbreaking defeat to arch-rivals India. It was Pakistan's seventh defeat in eight meetings against India in T20 World Cup history.

At the post-match presentation, Babar said (via The Indian Express):

"We bowled well. In the batting, lost back to back wickets and had too much dot balls. Tactics was simple to play normally. Just strike rotation and the odd boundary. But in that period we had too many dot balls. Have to win last two matches. Will sit and discuss our mistakes but looking forward to last two matches."

Pakistan will now take on Canada in a must-win encounter at the same venue on Tuesday, June 11.

