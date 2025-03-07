“Can be that real dark horse” - Ambati Rayudu names 3 players India should worry about in IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu has named three players India should worry about in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand. The summit clash of the marquee ICC event will take place on Sunday, March 9, in Dubai.

Ambati Rayudu picked New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway as the three players India need to be wary of. He stated that the Men in Blue will have to watch out for Santner's spin, Ravindra's batting at the top and also claimed that Conway can be a dark horse in the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

"I think three things to watch out for India playing against New Zealand in the finals would be Santner's spin in the middle overs and Rachin Ravindra's batting at the top and also Devon Conway can be that real dark horse for New Zealand when it makes the XI in the final. So we have to be wary of these three players," he said on Star Sports.

Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra will hold key to New Zealand's chances in Champions Trophy final

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra played a massive part in their 50-run win over South Africa in the second semifinal of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Batting first, the Kiwis posted a gigantic total of 362/6 on the board from their 50 overs. Opening the batting, Rachin Ravindra set the tone with a magnificent hundred, his second of the tournament. He scored 108 runs off 101 balls, hitting 13 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 106.93.

The left-hander is in excellent form, having amassed 226 runs from just three matches at an average of 75.33 with two hundreds, as mentioned above.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner led from the front with the ball against South Africa, returning with figures of 3/43 from his 10 overs. Santner has been among the wickets, picking up seven from four games.

While Conway has not fired in the Champions Trophy so far himself, he, along with Santner and Ravindra, can certainly pose a threat to the Indian team in the final in Dubai.

