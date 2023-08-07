"Can't get an explanation for it" - Abhinav Mukund perplexed by Yuzvendra Chahal not bowling his final over in the second T20I

Former Indian opening batter Abhinav Mukund was puzzled by skipper Hardik Pandya's decision not to bowl out Yuzvendra Chahal in the second T20I against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Defending a below-par 152 to level the series, the Men in Blue were in danger of another embarrassing defeat, with the hosts 126/4 in 13.5 overs. However, a couple of quick wickets were followed by Chahal picking up the crucial scalps of Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder in the final three deliveries in his third over.

This helped reduce the West Indies to 129/8 in 16 overs and propelled India back on top. However, Hardik Pandya decided to go with pacers Arshdeep Singh for the 18th over and Mukesh Kumar for the penultimate over, resulting in the West Indies completing the run chase in 18.5 overs.

Speaking to Jio Cinemas post-game, Mukund felt despite the left-hander Akeal Hosein at the crease, Chahal should have been entrusted with bowling either of the 18th or 19th over.

"I can't get an explanation for it because 10 times out of 10 you would have gone with another over from Chahal and tried to close out the game there, especially with Alzarri Joseph there. I understand the left hander is still there, but you got Hetmyer out in the previous over, bowling a full one. You have the bigger boundary to deal with," said Mukund.

The Tamil Nadu batter added:

"I was just a bit baffled by that decision to go back to Arshdeep because he is your strike bowler. If you wanted to bowl him, you could have had him bowl the 19th, left the last over to Mukesh or even brought Arshdeep for the final over, depending on the number of runs."

The defeat was the first consecutive defeat for Team India in the T20 formats against the West Indies since 2016.

Following an emphatic 1-0 series win in the Tests, the Asian giants suffered a surprising defeat in the second ODI but managed to win the final game to emerge victorious 2-1.

However, the visitors are now in a 0-2 hole in the five-match T20I series after losing the opening game by four runs in a last-ball finish, followed by a two-wicket loss in the second T20I.

"Batters need to take more responsibility" - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has looked short of a gallop in the T20I series thus far.

Skipper Hardik Pandya demanded the batters take more responsibility, especially with the current team combination, following another shambolic display in the second T20I against the West Indies.

After failing to chase down 150 in the opening game, the Men in Blue endured another dismal outing with the bat in the second T20I, scoring only 152 in their 20 overs.

Considering the side's long tail, with Ravi Bishnoi or Kuldeep Yadav coming in at No.8, Pandya felt it is all the more pertinent for the top-order to bat sensibly.

"If am being honest that was a not a pleasing batting performance, we could have batted better. 160+ or 170 would have been a good total. With the current combination we have we will have to trust out top 7 batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance but at the same time batters need to take more responsibility," said Pandya.

India had won the last five T20I series against the hosts, including 15 of their previous 17 matches before the ongoing series.

They will have to win the remaining three games to keep the series winning streak alive, starting with the third T20I at the same venue in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.