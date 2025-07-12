"Can't really judge a pitch when Bumrah bowls" - Former England captain's massive praise for Jasprit Bumrah after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former captain Michael Vaughan praised Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah's exhibition of fast bowling on Day 2 of the third Test between India and England at Lord's. The Indian spearhead made it to the iconic honors board with a memorable five-wicket haul, which included the prized scalps of the English middle-order batters.

The right-arm pacer, returning to the playing XI after missing the second Test at Edgbaston, castled Harry Brook on Day 1. He made the second new ball talk on Day 2 to reduce England to 271-7 in the first session of Day 2. Finishing with figures of 5-74, he now has the most five-wicket hauls away from home among all Indian bowlers, moving past Kapil Dev.

Vaughan highlighted how difficult it is for an outsider to judge a pitch because the ace pacer bowls well across all terrains.

"I always say that, you would have said it as well, the coaches would have said it, you never judge a pitch until two teams have batted or bowled on it. I think now you have to say that you can't really judge a pitch when Bumrah bowls on it, he is too good," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

He further stated that the longest format of the game needs adrenaline-inducing bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

"At the start of the day, we had Jasprit Bumrah, and we saw a little bit of genius, and then, later in the day, you saw Jofra Archer. Test match cricket needs that style of bowler, it needs a Bumrah, it needs a Jofra Archer. The 30,000 here at Lord's, and millions watching from home, you can't miss a beat when those two are bowling," the former skipper said.

"In the back of England's mind, they will be slightly worried about spin coming into play, but also that Bumrah in the second innings could completely crack the game open," he added.

Jofra Archer had his moment in the third session, striking in his very first over in Test cricket since 2021. The speedster dismissed his former Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13 to hand England their first breakthrough.

"Mumbai Indians deserve credit for looking at him" - Dinesh Karthik on Jasprit Bumrah's rise

Michael Vaughan jokingly suggested that Dinesh Karthik made Jasprit Bumrah into a world-class bowler since the pair shared the Mumbai Indians (MI) dressing room during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The pacer made his debut during the season, eventually working his way up to international cricket across formats.

Dinesh Karthik remarked that MI deserves all the credit rather than him for scouting and his development.

"There is no way I am taking credit for anything that he has done, because Mumbai Indians deserve credit for looking at him, John Wright was the one who spotted him and brought him on. For me, he is the most valuable cricketer right now across formats," Dinesh Karthik said.

The speedster has evolved into a match-winner for Team India over the years. From being one of the first names on the team sheets, to potentially one of the greatest bowlers that the sport has seen.

