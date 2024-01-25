"Can’t think of many better batsmen in a crisis"- Fans hail Ben Stokes for his valiant 70 on day 1 of 1st IND vs ENG Test

England captain Ben Stokes received praise from fans after his fighting knock against India in the first Test on Thursday (January 25) in Hyderabad. His valiant 70 (88) helped England post a decent total of 246 on Day 1 of the Test on a turning surface.

After opting to bat first, England got off to a decent start. Ben Duckett (35) and Zak Crawley (20) put together a 55-run opening partnership in 11.5 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Duckett in the 12th over to give India their first breakthrough. Ollie Pope (1) and Crawley followed Ben Duckett to the pavilion soon after, as England found themselves at 60/3.

Joe Root (29) and Jonny Bairstow (37) then stitched a 61-run stand for the fourth wicket to stabilize things. The Indian spinners once again triggered another collapse to reduce England to 155/7.

Ben Stokes took charge at this juncture. He built crucial partnerships with lower-order batters like Rehan Ahmed (13), Tom Hartley (23), and Mark Wood (11) to help England to a respectable first innings total.

Stokes started cautiously and bided his time before unleashing his furious self. He was particularly severe against Ravindra Jadeja, smashing him on both sides of the ground. En route to 70 (88), he hit three sixes and six fours. Jasprit Bumrah ended his spirited knock by cleaning him up in the 65th over with a wonderful delivery.

Fans took note of Ben Stokes' batting efforts on Day 1 of the Test and appreciated him with their reactions on X. Here are some of them:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 76* takes India to 119/1 at stumps after Ben Stokes' flourish earlier in the day

Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal played aggressively in the final session and powered India to 119/1 at stumps on Day 1 of the first Test. India currently trail the visiting side by 127 runs, with nine wickets in hand.

Rohit Sharma (24) was the only Indian batter to be dismissed on Thursday. He perished while trying to hit a big shot against left-arm spinner Jack Leach. Shubman Gill (14*) is still at the crease along with Jaiswal after the day's play.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App