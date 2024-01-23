“Can’t think of a time where I’ve had to call an ambulance” - Michael Clarke reacts to Glenn Maxwell’s Adelaide incident

Former Aussie Test captain Michael Clarke has expressed concern over details emerging about Glenn Maxwell’s Adelaide incident. Clarke stated that to think Maxwell was put in an ambulance is scary.

According to Australian media reports, the experienced all-rounder had to be hospitalized after a night out in Adelaide on Friday, January 19. As per Sydney Morning Herald, he had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance after he lost consciousness.

The report added that Maxwell was at the ‘Six & Out’ concert when the said incident took place. Six & Out is a band that includes former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee.

“To have to be put into an ambulance, that makes me nervous. With these sort of things, with off-field stuff. I like to go, ‘Benefit of the doubt and innocent until proven guilty’. One thing I know, Cricket Australia will get to the bottom of it. These days there’s cameras, there’s people. So the truth will be told,” Clarke was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

Expand Tweet

The former Australian captain also hoped that the cricketer is okay as that is the most crucial aspect as of now.

“The other thing we need to do is making sure he’s OK. He didn’t end up spending the night there (in hospital). I can’t think of a time where I’ve had to call an ambulance or an ambulance had to be called for me, no matter how drunk I was. So I’m worried is there more to this and I just hope he’s OK first and foremost,” the 42-year-old added.

According to some reports, Maxwell might have been suffering from dehydration and hence may have passed out.

Cricket Australia to investigate Glenn Maxwell incident

Cricket Australia has reacted to the Maxwell incident and has stated that they are looking into the matter.

“Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information. It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time,” the official CA statement said

Maxwell has been involved in a few freak incidents in recent times. He suffered a concussion after falling off a golf cart during the 2023 World Cup in India. The all-rounder also suffered a broken leg at his friend’s birthday party in November 2022.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App