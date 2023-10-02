"Can’t wait for the World Cup to start this week" - Michael Vaughan picks his four semi-finalists ft. England

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has picked his four semi-finalists for World Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19. The 48-year-old has picked defending champions England alongside hosts India, Pakistan and South Africa.
Vaughan wrote on X (previously known as Twitter):
“Can’t wait for the World Cup to start this week .. My 4 semi-finalists will be … England, South Africa, India and Pakistan.”
Jos Buttler-led England will begin their campaign against New Zealand, in a repeat of the World Cup 2019 final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.
Meanwhile, 1992 winners Pakistan will face off against the Netherlands in their opening game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6, Friday.
South Africa, who are yet to win an ODI World Cup title, will lock horns with 1996 champions Sri Lanka in their first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, October 7.
Hosts India, on the other hand, will play against five-time champions Australia in their opening game of the World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.
Notably, the last group stage game will be played on November 12 between India and Netherlands following which the top four teams will gear up for the two semi-final fixtures scheduled for November 15 and 16.
Former cricketers pick their semi-finalists of the World Cup
Yuvraj Singh: India, Australia, England, New Zealand or South Africa
Adam Gilchrist: India, Pakistan, Australia and England
Glenn McGrath: Australia, England, Pakistan and India
Shane Watson: Australia, India, England and Pakistan
Gautam Gambhir: England, Australia, India and New Zealand
Yusuf Pathan: India, England, Australia and Pakistan
Sunil Gavaskar: India, England, Australia, South Africa
Muttiah Muralitharan: India, Pakistan, England, Australia
Jacques Kallis: India, England, Australia and South Africa
Chris Gayle: India, Pakistan, England, Australia
Sanjay Manjrekar: India, Australia, England, New Zealand
Robin Uthappa: India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan
Irfan Pathan: India, Australia, England, South Africa
Hashim Amla: India, Pakistan, South Africa, England
Sourav Ganguly: Australia, England, India, New Zealand
Virender Sehwag: Australia, England, India and Pakistan
Farveez Maharoof: South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka
